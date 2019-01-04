Punta Gorda Isles Car Club gives back to the community

There's more to the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association Car Club than just cars. Much as the members enjoy owning, restoring and displaying their classic, special or sports cars, they feel that they also want to give back to the community.
Recently, the club made a $500 donation to the Hand Up Grant (HUG) administered by the Charlotte Community Foundation. HUG provides funds for a one-time expense for qualified folks who need assistance. Another $500 donation went to Crossroads Hope Academy, a home and charter school for foster boys who have experienced failed placements in the foster care system.
Most recently, the Car Club donated $1,000 to assist those impacted by Hurricane Michael on the panhandle. They purchased food, water, toiletries and supplies for those in need. The club arranged for the supplies to be transported to the impacted area.
Car Club members enthusiastically show their cars at various public events where they enjoy the camaraderie that comes from socializing with others who share their interest. Anyone interested in joining the club should contact the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association.
