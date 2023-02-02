PUNTA GORDA — James Abraham told the Punta Gorda City Council the issue wasn't about having bathrooms for one event, but having an east side public restroom.
Abraham is the co-manager of the Happy Hour Market, which is held at 4 p.m. on Fridays at Bailey Brothers Park, 361 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
On Wednesday, Abraham listened as City Council members considered waiving the special event permit requiring Happy Hour Market to provide portable bathrooms, or ask Punta Gorda to build permanent ones.
The permit, up for renewal in May, allows for a flea market/marketplace with food trucks, meeting place and vendor tents.
"Asking the city to pay for it would be upwards of $300 a week," Mayor Lynne Matthews said at the Wednesday City Council meeting. "If we were to build permanent restrooms, that could cost at least $1 million when it's all said and done."
Matthews said Bailey Brothers Park is one of the city's "pocket," or smaller, low-impact usage, parks.
"This park was not intended to be a park that would have ongoing activities like this (Happy Hour Market)," she said.
She said if the council does it for one group, it should pay for temporary restrooms at the farmers market and other events.
City Council member Mark Kuharski said when he recently met with his "group" of resident advisers about the restroom question, they agreed the permit renewal in May should be as originally approved. It requires Happy Hour Market to pay a $75 weekly rental fee, collect garbage and provide temporary restrooms.
Kuharski said building restrooms would cost the city more than $500,000.
City Council member Donna Peterman agreed, saying the Punta Gorda Historical Society has a similar market at History Park, 501 Shreve St., with musical events.
"They would be well within their rights to ask for consideration (of city funded bathrooms)," she said. "I don't think we can do this as a precedence. I don't see the city paying for this."
Abraham said he needed to correct some misperceptions. He said while it would help the Happy Hour Market, it was more important to have a public restroom on the east side of town. He said the city has restrooms at Laishley and Gilchrist parks on the west side of town.
Matthews said those are major parks with large-scale uses and not neighborhood pocket parks.
"We only have three parks and recreation employees on staff," she said. "Why couldn't they work out a deal with the (nearby) Blanchard House for bathroom usage? This is just a slippery slope. It's not budgeted. We couldn't even use the sales tax money for it because it wasn't an approved project. There's not a lot of wiggle room."
Abraham said he hoped this is the "start of a conversation" for Punta Gorda to be inclusive of the needs of the city's east side.
"It's a quality-of-life issue," he said. "It's something that would benefit the whole community."
Peterman said she supports Abraham's efforts but said maybe more organizations needed to work together, including the Charlotte Community Foundation and Blanchard House Museum, to find a solution.
"More discussion needs to happen," Peterman said. "I am willing to have a meeting to see if there's something they can help with — no promises."
