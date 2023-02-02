James Abraham

James Abraham, co-manager of the Happy Hour Market at Bailey Brothers Park, asked the City Council to consider building public bathrooms on the east side of Punta Gorda at a recent meeting.  

PUNTA GORDA — James Abraham told the Punta Gorda City Council the issue wasn't about having bathrooms for one event, but having an east side public restroom.

Abraham is the co-manager of the Happy Hour Market, which is held at 4 p.m. on Fridays at Bailey Brothers Park, 361 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.


