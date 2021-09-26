PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda is ranked one of the nation’s fastest growing housing markets in a recent study.
“Most of it is because we were such a bargain before,” said Shelton H. Weeks, a Florida Gulf Coast University professor who teaches in the areas of corporate finance, investments and real estate.
A member of the American Real Estate Society, Weeks said despite the run-up in prices, the Punta Gorda market, which includes all of Charlotte County, is still “a great value; the quality of life is here.”
Punta Gorda was ranked at No. 11, according to 24/7 Wall St., an investment analysis website. According to its research, the one-year change in the median home sale price was up 30.8%.
For the second quarter of 2020, the median sale price was $240,000, but it still lagged behind the market’s peak year of 2010, when, in the second quarter, the median price was $314,000.
There were three other Florida cities in the top 25, They included Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island (No. 3); Cape Coral-Fort Myers (No. 8), and Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach (No. 21).
In Cape Coral-Fort Myers, the one-year change was up 35.6%, while the median home sale price of $265,500 also lagged behind 2010’s second quarter, which saw the median home sale price surging to $360,000.
Weeks was optimistic about the Punta Gorda market maintaining value. He noted that the “gap” between Charlotte County and Lee County “is down to around $50,000, from $75,000 to $80,000 per home value.”
He said there were multiple factors which attributed to Punta Gorda’s strength.
“Builders were afraid demand would fall.”
Furthermore, when building did commence, there was a shortage of “roofing material, windows, and appliances,” Weeks said.
Builders were “struggling to meet demand,” and the lack of materials was COVID-related, he added.
Weeks said producers of imports were not able to get chips for appliances, while a reduced workforce needed to produce products, simply wasn’t there.
Furthermore, factories overseas were closed for periods of time during the pandemic.
But the pandemic itself was one of the factors driving people from northern states to Florida, particularly to Southwest Florida, Weeks said.
“The folks in New Jersey and New York couldn’t get outside,” he said, alluding to cold, winter days during the pandemic when people were sheltering in place as businesses, restaurants, theaters and bars closed.
“In Southwest Florida, you can boat, play a round of golf and ride a bike, “Weeks said. “The lower density of population allows people to safely outdoor activities.”
Along with weather, he said people consider Florida attractive when it comes to state income taxes and business taxes.
Weeks cautioned anyone wanting to cash in on their equity and sell needs to have a plan.
He cited one transaction in which a home was sold for what the seller considered “an unbelievable price.”
Choosing to rent rather than buy, they paid $50,000 a year for a lease.
“If you are going to sell, you’d better have someplace to go to,” Weeks said.
