On Saturday, Feb. 16, the Yah Yah Girls Back Pack Kidz presented their 3rd annual Designer Bag Bingo at the Isles Yacht Club. The Back Pack Kidz program’s goal “is to feed hungry children one backpack at a time. Many children in Charlotte County do not have a stable source of food except the free or reduced breakfast and lunch provided by the schools” stated Jolene Mowry founder of the Back Pack Kidz program. The group provides a backpack filled with nutritious food items to over 800 children every weekend. All donations are used to purchase food and backpacks. Find out more: http://backpackkidz.com/
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
CBB Scoreboard
NASCAR Standings
Latest News
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.