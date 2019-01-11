Rachel Keesling donates campaign funds to Visual Arts Center

The Visual Arts Center received the funds left over from the Rachel Keesling election campaign. Rachel chose to donate her additional campaign funds to the Art and Supply Store and the Patterson Foundation initiate.
With her contribution, the Visual Arts Center will have successfully raised enough funds to qualify for the first round of matching funds from the Patterson Foundation toward the start-up costs of the Art & Supply Store. The future Art & Supply Store will offer class supply kits, class focused materials, a limited inventory of professional quality basic art supplies, VAC logo items, healthy snacks and rental storage lockers. This will be convenient for students, members and visitors, all while creating an earned income opportunity for the Visual Arts Center.
Along with Rachel’s donation, we thank everyone who has contributed toward start-up funding for our New Art & Supply Store.
The Visual Arts Center is located at 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda and can be reached at 941-639-8810. Our galleries are always free and open to the public. Check out our website, www.VisualArtCenter.org for details on events, exhibits, classes, workshops and more.
