PUNTA GORDA — Grace Orzech screamed so loud, she thought her neighbors would call the police.
And if the cops had arrived at her Punta Gorda condo, Orzech would've explained her grandson Matthew Orzech, No. 42 of the Los Angeles Rams, just helped send his team to Super Bowl LVI.
The 81-year-old watched her grandson's perfect snap set up placekicker Matt Gay's winning field goal in the 2022 NFC Championship game against San Francisco.
They were tied 17-17 in the fourth quarter. Gay kicked the go-ahead field goal that sent his team to the Super Bowl on their own home turf, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
"We went crazy," Orzech said. "It was midnight and we were yelling and screaming for joy."
She was with her daugher, Judy, at the time.
"We were so happy," Orzech said. "The Rams were going to the Super Bowl."
Orzech watched on television the previous week when the Rams played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in to a late-game tie, but that time they were watching in a heated booth at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
As the clock ran down to 42 seconds, Orzech watched Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford work down the field against the Bucs defense. As time ran out, the Rams got close enough for a field goal. Matthew Orzech's snap was perfect that week, and so was Matt Gay's kick. The Rams' 30-27 victory sent the team to NFC championship game for the second time in four seasons.
"I remember it was so cold at that game, it was freezing, but it didn't matter because it was such a good game," Orzech said. "I stayed inside until after the game and then got to see Matthew (Orzech). He came up to me and grabbed my hand from the stands. I'm so proud of him."
Before joining the Rams in 2021, Matthew Orzech played for the Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans.
He attended Azusa Pacific University, playing baseball and was a tight end for its football team, a position he played at his California high school as well.
"Matthew wanted to go to a small Division II school so he could play his favorite sport which was baseball, but he also liked football," she said.
Orzech said her son, Matt, remembered the dedication of his son Matthew's coaches and recently had the chance to thank them.
"My son Matt paid for the two coaches to go see Matthew play in a Rams game," she said. "It was his way of showing his appreciation to our family."
Orzech was invited to the Super Bowl in California. At first she told her son Matt she wasn't going to go because it might be cold.
"My husband, Phil, passed away this summer, but before he did, Matthew's wife had a baby," she said. "Matthew made sure Phil met the baby before my husband died. My son, Matthew, reminded me that me going to the Super Bowl was a once-in-a-lifetime thing. I knew my husband would have wanted me to go cheer on Matthew. So I said I would go."
Orzech said she will be in one of the 12 special seats. Other members of the family will watch the big game on a boat.
Matthew's great aunt, Judy Widlowski, is also elated for the family.
"Unfortunately my brother Phil passed away this past July, but he did have several opportunities to see Matthew play prior to that," Widlowski said. "Obviously our whole family is very excited."
Orzech's father, Matt, said he's proud of his son Matthew.
"He is an amazing man," Matt Orzech said of his son. "He was worked extremely hard, overcome many adversities, and stayed humble and trusted himself and more importantly, God, throughout his journey."
Grace Orzech, who left Punta Gorda on Friday for California, said she feels "very lucky" and sends a message to fellow Rams fans.
"God bless you all and whatever happens at this game will be very exciting," she said.
