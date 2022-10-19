PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews thinks raw sewage is coming close to her home after Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc in her neighborhood.
During an hour-long Hurricane Ian update Wednesday at the Punta Gorda Council meeting, Matthews said the smell is getting bad in her neighborhood.
“There have been no pickups for Punta Gorda Isles,” she told City Manager Greg Murray. “We are dealing with raw sewage. I don’t see the southern half of PGI on the map for the debris pickup schedule. We really need to address that as well.”
Waste removal trucks are working from one side of the city to the other with more crews being added, city officials say. Punta Gorda is split into storm removal zones. Currently, pickup is being done in the right of ways. Then crews will move into neighborhoods.
Residents are asked not to put debris in plastic bags; they must go in paper bags. Businesses are asked not to block dumpsters with plastic bags because it delays debris removal.
New Punta Gorda Fire Chief Holden Gibbs said Florida Power & Light reported 99.97% of customers have had their power restored. The street light teams are still working in other areas. There have been some problems with high winds after the storm that knocked out power in traffic lights and blown over temporary stop signs.
Gibbs said Comcast wants customers who still don’t have their service back to call customer service. Gibbs said CentryLink hasn’t reported to the city how many outages still exist.
Gibbs said the fire department is back to regular staffing levels.
The city’s utility customers should all have service. If they are experiencing any water or pressure issues, they should call the department.
There were seven pilings that were damaged in city waterways. Boaters are encouraged to report missing or damaged channel markers. The police department is dealing with sunken vessels, downed trees and other debris clogging the waterways or creating unsafe conditions.
Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Davis said during the storm, dispatchers received calls from Lee and Charlotte counties after their communications systems were impacted.
“We only have 11 dispatchers,” she said. “All of the calls were coming into the Punta Gorda dispatch. They handled 1,149 calls during the storm.”
In the days that followed, dispatchers received 3,080 calls, compared to 3,010 calls for the entire month of August. She said officers did 176 welfare checks on residents from Sept. 27 to Oct. 7.
Davis said the department is back to normal operations. She said officers are responding to complaints including theft of sand from construction sites.
“Do not steal sand from anywhere,” she said.
Davis said despite a large billboard saying the parks are closed, residents are still using the pickleball and basketball courts.
She said repeat offenders will be trespassed from the parks while they are closed.
Davis said the department has about 100 temporary portable stop signs from the Florida Department of Transportation. She said if anyone knows of a downed stop sign to call the police department.
Vice Mayor Debby Carey said people aren’t paying attention to downed signs and going through intersections, which are supposed to be treated as a four-way stop.
Members wanted to know when the signs would be replaced. They were told there are four employees working on signs and issues getting the materials for signs.
The council was told the Florida Department of Business & Regulation has employees in Punta Gorda checking on contractors doing work for residents. They are cracking down on unlicensed contractors. It is a third-degree felony to be caught working without a contractor’s license.
The board was told a contractor must be licensed with the state or county and also registered with the city to do work in Punta Gorda. On the city’s website, residents can check if a contractor registered with the city. They can also check on the status of a permit.
Residents replacing a pool cage or other structure must get a permit, even if it’s on the same footprint. Screens don’t need a permit if it’s not the actual structure or attached to the roof. Mold removal doesn’t require a permit, but replacing drywall does and should be done by a Florida-licensed contractor, according to county staff.
The building department is expediting storm-related permits.
The council was told seawall assessments are being done. FEMA will not pay the city for any seawall construction that was already scheduled for the upcoming budget year, even if the seawall sustained damage.
So far, about 6,000 structures were assessed by the county. About 12% were damaged, with 71% of structures impacted in some way, and 1% completely destroyed.
Matthews thanked city staff for working overtime since the storm hit. Several offices, including the city manager’s were damaged. Staff is working out of portable buildings and other offices in Punta Gorda.
“I can’t stress it enough to be prepared for a hurricane,” Matthews said. “Sadly there was a lot of property damage, a lot of lives were lost in other places. Punta Gorda didn’t experience anywhere near the damage that all of the communities south of us who experienced. Punta Gorda was spared a lot of what happened 18 years ago with what happened with Hurricane Charley.”
