Member of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, left to right, director John Wright and other Chamber members, Melanie Markel,, Pat Oliver, Nanette Leonard and Cathy Perry join Tampa Bay representatives Brandon Claflin and Samantha Massucci with Chamber members Sharon Morris, Elaine Martin, Jennifer Beane, and Keith Callaghan to show off the Rays spring training schedule at the Chamber Tuesday. The Rays play their opening spring training game Feb. 22 against the Philadelphia Phillies at the Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte.
Rays spring training schedule hot off the press
- HERALD PHOTO BY SANDY MACYS
-
- 0
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
CBB Scoreboard
NASCAR Standings
Latest News
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.