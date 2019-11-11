The Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association group Beyond Ourselves held its third annual BOB on Nov. 6 at the Isles Yacht Club in Punta Gorda. Proceeds raised during the night of dining and dancing with a silent auction and wine pull will benefit The Homeless Coalition and the Peace River Wildlife Center. Beyond Ourselves also stages the annual Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour. Funds raised from that event benefit local charities that help children. The 2020 Home Tour date is Feb. 1.
