PORT CHARLOTTE — Sunseeker announced another management pick Monday for the emerging resort in Charlotte Harbor.
Melbourne native Kory Foltz will be the executive chef for the resort, which is scheduled to open in 2021.
Foltz is a graduate of the Florida Culinary Institute and has worked in culinary roles at Hyatt Regency hotels in Clearwater Beach, Sarasota, Tampa and Boston.
"His style fits so well with the ambiance we're creating here," said Jason Shkorupa, vice president of food and beverage and resort development.
Foltz described his plans for Sunseeker.
"We'll have a variety of cuisines that will appeal to a broad clientele. We'll be true to the food. Our menus will feature cuisine that's fun with a little bit of character. We'll also incorporate local ingredients where possible - local seafood, local beef, local produce. Anything we can do to support the local economy or local farmers is a good thing, in my opinion."
Sunseeker is a new venture of Allegiant Travel Company, which flies into Punta Gorda Airport among other destinations. The resort is under construction, with multiple towers that will include 500 hotel rooms and 180 extended stay suites as well as conference space, restaurants, bars and retail outlets along a half-mile waterfront walkway.
The huge resort expects to have a permanent workforce of 800 people, including part-time positions. The jobs will include those at the front desk, in facilities management, operations management, guest room attendants, food and beverage, guest services and security, Allegiant spokesperson Sonya Padgett told the Sun.
Sunseeker has already posted job notices for its higher level executive positions at the resort, plus the service and operator level jobs at the Kingsway Country Club in DeSoto County, which Allegiant bought for its golf course. The Kingsway jobs, already hiring, include dishwasher, cooks, servers and equipment operators.
The executive positions that Sunseeker wants to fill include sales directors, procurement managers and a human resources director.
"Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor is anticipated to spark an increase of 300,000 visitors annually to the area," the company announced Monday.
