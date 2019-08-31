By ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
ENGLEWOOD — Rain or shine, one of the Pioneer Day events wasn’t totally ruined by Hurricane Dorian threats today.
The annual diaper derby is on.
It starts at 2 p.m. at the Lemon Bay Woman’s Club, 51 N. Maple St. in Englewood, and features babies who are able to crawl but unable to walk. It’s free and open to all babies, not just Englewood residents.
Unlike the cardboard boat races at the Anne Dever Park pool and festival at Pioneer Park, the diaper derby isn’t being held at a county facility. County facilities were shuttered due to the impending storm. This caused Pioneer Day events to be postponed until after hurricane season.
However, the diaper derby is sponsored by the Lemon Bay Woman’s Club and held at their facility.
Last year, the group celebrated its 100th anniversary and sponsored the “Centennial Baby” race. This year, the group is renaming it the “hurricane crawl” for babies.
“This is just considered a dry run,” said Terry Powell, of the Lemon Bay Woman’s Club. “I didn’t want parents to come to our clubhouse with their babies and us to be closed. So we are opening it up in hopes to see some babies. We are grandmothers and great grandmothers. We don’t want to disappoint anyone.”
Powell said she wants to make it clear that there will be an official diaper derby when Pioneer Days activities are rescheduled.
“On Sunday, we are going to have an open house for parents and their babies,” she said. “A group of us will be there. If the word doesn’t get out that we are having the diaper derby than we will get a deck of cards out, drink some tea for a couple of hours.”
Powell welcomes all toddlers.
“We’ve had babies there from Port Charlotte and Sarasota before,” she said. “If they are still crawling, the parents can sign up. We will have animal crackers and apple juice. Each baby gets a small prize because to me, everyone is a winner. We just want to have fun. Last year a mom signed up her 11-month-old son who couldn’t walk. On the day of the derby, he stood up and started walking. She still came to the derby just for fun.”
Pioneer Days Coordinator Chris Phelps and the board had to cancel Pioneer Day events because Charlotte and Sarasota county staff who normally are a part of these events were reassigned to hurricane response duties.
“What people don’t realize is just because the hurricane may not hit over here, people on the other coast need a place to evacuate,” Phelps said. “Our emergency managers work with others throughout the state. They are offering resources to keep our neighbors safe. We care about everyone’s safety. That’s why we couldn’t have a parade on Monday. Even if it doesn’t rain. Our first responders will be helping in whatever capacity they are needed. We would rather have the parade after hurricane season when everyone is available and not worrying about where a hurricane is going to hit in Florida. I promise these events will happen at a later date. We will have planning meetings that are open to the public.”
