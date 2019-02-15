The Sea Grape Gallery, 113 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda held its annual “thank you for your support and loyalty” for its local sponsors and artists. The Gallery has been recognized for over 30 years by local and seasonal patrons as the premier venue for high quality fine art. Over 20 award-winning artists participate in Sea Grape Gallery. The Gallery offers a variety of unique artisan crafts as well as paintings and photography. Hours of operation are Oct. 1 through April 30: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Stop by today and see what the talented artists have to offer.
