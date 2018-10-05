The Punta Gorda Boat Club sponsored a King Fisher cruise on the Peace River for staff and members of the Community Resource Network Program on Sept. 26. The participants took an hour and half cruise aboard the “Charlotte Lady” and were later treated to cold drinks and food at the
Punta Gorda Boat Club.
