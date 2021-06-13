PUNTA GORDA - “Faith Over Fear” is a two-day celebration of praise and worship starting with a concert at 6 p.m. Friday, June 18 with the LeCroix Band.
Senior Pastor Phil Keaton will also be a part of the event.
“Certainly we all agree we are living in very difficult times and have been through a lot as people and as families,” Keaton said in a news release. “We want to create a space for people of both great faith and wavering faith to all come together and be strengthened by the praise music, the hearing of the Word of God, the praising of God, and the sharing of testimonies.”
The event continues Saturday with fellowship at 8:30 a.m. with four hours of praise, prayer and teaching, it said.
“This is a service where everybody is welcome to come and be in the glorious presence of the Holy Spirit with other Christians,” Keaton said. “We want to invite those who seek powerful praise and worship and anointed teaching biblical principles of faith. We are gathering as the body of Christ. Many people are looking to the Bible for answers in these difficult times. This event will be a way to spend time in fellowship with other believers who want to worship the Lord with us and get an extra portion of biblical truth."
Keaton and keynote speaker Lucretia Hughes will teach on Faith Over Fear.
“We are very excited to have Lucretia and her husband to be part of this Father’s Day faith summit,” Keaton said. “She has over 16,000 You Tube and Facebook followers, and she brings a timely message about how faith can help overcome irrational fear."
Free tickets are available at faithoverfearpuntagorda.eventbrite.com. Those interested in reserved preferred seating can purchase the $15 front-of-house tickets for the Friday night concert at faithoverfearpuntagorda.eventbrite.com.
Love offerings will be accepted.
For more information, visit faithoverfearpuntagorda.eventbrite.com
