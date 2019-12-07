A missionary appointee to the country of Portugal was enjoying some down time with his family at the beach. He related to me that as he walked along the shoreline he found an abandoned sandcastle. He said that it was well constructed, as far as sandcastles go, but it wasn’t finished. The missionary noticed that right next to the castle, scribbled in the sand, were the words: “our time ran out”. The castle construction had to stop, the fun on the beach came to end, and the castle builders had to go home.
Jesus told a parable about a man who built his house on the sand (Matthew 7:26). No doubt his house was well constructed. But when the storms came with the strong winds, rising floods, and pelting rains; the house on the sand fell. It was built on a shaky foundation.
The sandcastle builder on the beach and the man in Jesus’ story accurately depict most people in this world. They are building their lives on the wrong foundation. No matter how hard they work, or how intricately they design their building, one day it will come to nothing. They will one day find that the scribbled message in the sand was so true: “our time ran out”.
For all of us, our time is about to run out. We only have a limited time on this earth to build our lives, to do our work, and to make our mark. All of us are building on some type of foundation. We can choose to build our lives on pleasure, personal happiness, accumulation of wealth, or making a name for ourselves. All these foundations are nothing but shifting sands which will be washed away by the waves of time. Or we can build our lives on the solid rock of Jesus Christ. If we place our faith in Him and live our lives for Him we will discover that what we do for Christ will become lasting treasure in heaven. If you insist on building sandcastles on the shore, realize that one day soon your time also will run out.
Pastor Jim Stultz is from Peace River Baptist Church.
