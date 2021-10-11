PUNTA GORDA - The Rotary Club of Punta Gorda presented a check to orthopedist Dr. Stephen Schroering for $2,660 on Thursday that will cover the cost of shipping 500 pounds of medical supplies to Haiti.
During a presentation at the Rotarians' monthly meeting, Schroering told about 30 Rotarians about Haiti's desperate needs.
Schroering, who practices medicine at Associates in Orthopedics, in Punta Gorda, told The Daily Sun about the devastating conditions the people of Haiti face.
For more than 20 years, he's been visiting Haiti, providing medical care, supplies, and volunteers.
He said when torrential rains hit the country, there are mudslides.
"Parents literally have to stand in their huts all night long, holding their children, as the mud runs down the mountain," he said.
The lack of medical care and doctors is so great that when he assists at open air clinics in the mountains, up to 1,000 seek time with him.
This is over rugged terrain, and some walk for miles.
"Mothers literally come up to us and say, 'take my baby,'" he said. "It used to anger me, but later I realized it was an incredible act of love."
He said if the infants continue living in squalor, they might not make it to adulthood.
Children who have been given up for one reason or another are brought down the mountain and to the New Life Children's Home — an orphanage established in 1977. This is where Schroering and his volunteers provide more care.
Its website is NewLife4Kids.org.
"When volunteers visit the orphanage, the children throw up their arms to be hugged and picked up," Schroering said.
The clean water, clothing, food, education, medical care and nurturing in the orphanage is in contrast to the children in the mountains and rural villages.
One woman who volunteers at the orphanage adopted two girls who had cerebral palsy, Schroering said. They are thriving, happy, and are enjoying life in Clearwater.
Those children are the exception. Life in Haiti is harsh.
"The World Health Organization has deemed Haiti a Fourth World country, meaning the Haitian people will never be able to pull themselves out of poverty," Schroering said.
Natural disasters such as earthquakes, hurricanes and floods have added to the country's woes.
The No. 1 killer of children outside the orphanage is dysentery, he said. Infant mortality rate in Haiti is high; the rate from birth to age 5 is 20% to 30% due to the lack of basic medical care, polluted water and malnutrition.
When children are brought to the open air clinics, health care workers find they all have worms. Schroering said he's seen children "vomiting worms; worms come out of their noses, out of their other orifices."
The first thing the clinic workers do is de-worm the children, he said.
Most children suffer from malnutrition, not necessarily because they are not getting fed their staple diet of beans and rice, but because the worms ingest the food before the child can absorb the nutrition, Schroering said.
Worms get to children through their bare feet — many kids in Haiti don't have shoes.
Tragedy in the village
The Aug. 14, 2021 earthquake, which registered 7.2 on the Richter scale, took place a decade after a 7.0 quake that devastated the country in 2010. The Aug. 14 quake killed some 2,200 and more than 12,000 were injured; several hundred remain missing.
Small tsunamis hit coastal communities, including Pestel, where Schroering stays when he provides medical care.
Pestel is a town along the Atlantic Ocean; Haitians living in the mountain region do their weekly shopping at the marketplace there. The day of the tsunami, children who had accompanied their parents to the marketplace were sitting on a seawall when they got swept away by waves, Schroering said.
A total of 46 people were killed in that town.
"Everyone who died was a child," he said.
A dire need
The earthquake added to the nation's woes when cisterns were damaged. The cisterns were built by volunteers from Lake Worth, Florida-based New Harvest Mission, whose director founded New Life Children's Home.
The cisterns, which supply the only clean drinking water to many, developed cracks and are leaking. Now, Schroering is on a mission to find funding for the amount of cement needed to repair them.
Were it not for the cisterns, the dysentery problem would be worse.
Schroering became involved in helping the people of Haiti after he met Miriam Frederick when she brought her soon-to-be adopted son to Schroering's Florida practice.
Frederick told Schroering the boy's doctor in Haiti wanted to amputate his arm.
She also told him about the orphanage she founded, which was where the boy had lived, and World Harvest Missions, where she is the director.
Schroering referred the boy to a specialist in Loma Linda, California. The boy underwent 30 surgeries. Today, he can use both arms and is a gifted painter and student at Kaiser University.
He is studying to be an occupational therapist, specializing in hand therapy, Schroering said.
Frederick and Schroering struck up a friendship and soon after that, the doctor went over to Haiti to provide assistance, working alongside a doctor in the rural mountain area who was responsible for providing medical care for a population of some 120,000.
Schroering has been going back to Haiti for over two decades, but said he hasn't gone back in awhile due to the pandemic and civil unrest after the assassination of Haiti's president in July.
But he said he plans to go back as soon as he can.
Meanwhile, the Haitian doctor treating the mountain residents fell ill, and Schroering helped bring him to Florida for treatment that was not available in Haiti. Later, the Haitian government sent in three doctors to take his place.
Now, Schroering is waiting for a window of opportunity to go back and help the people of Haiti.
"Especially the children," he said.
Schroering pulled out his cellphone in which he kept photos of the two Haitian girls adopted by the Clearwater woman. She sends him photos periodically, to show the progress they are making.
One photo shows one of the girls in her wheelchair, going down her driveway to her school bus, with the family's pet goat following her as if it were a dog.
"They are very, very happy," Schroering said.
Those who would like to help can visit NewLife4Kids.org, or send a check to World Harvest Missions Outreach, Inc., P.O. Box 6462, Lake Worth, Florida 33466. A spokesperson for World Harvest Missions Outreach, Inc. said the biggest need right now is cement to rebuild damaged cisterns so people can have clean drinking water. She said to write "cisterns" on the memo line of the check, or "earthquake" to provide general help in rebuilding.
Donations can also be sent to the orphanage, the New Life Children's Home or consider contacting New Life Missions to volunteer over in Haiti.
