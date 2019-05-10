From May 2 to July 3, Sea Grape Gallery will feature two of their artists, Susan Kapuchinski, oil painter, and Bonnie Benande stoneware potter.
Susan Kapuchinski has traveled extensively in Europe, the Far East and South America. Many of her oil on canvas artworks are inspired from both the photos and sketches she has brought back from these travels. After a one-year sabbatical in Australia, Susan and her husband moved to Florida where she fell in love with Florida’s natural environment. Many of her paintings reflect the beauty of the area and her love for florals, still life and landscapes. As Susan explains, “Often my inspiration comes from the dramatic effects of contrast in light and shadow in the inherent beauty of nature”. Each piece of art conveys a soft, romantic though realistic mood. When viewing Susan’s paintings, you realize that Susan’s stated goal in creating her art is “to make my artwork sing”. Susan has truly accomplished her goal in her vibrant and beautiful paintings.
Bonnie Benande lived several years in North Carolina where she was surrounded by many talented potters. Always having a love for pottery, she decided to try focusing her own creative abilities on making pottery by taking classes at the local art center. However, moving away from the area and being involved in a busy corporate career, she had to put her love of creating pottery on hold. Once retiring to beautiful Florida, she again began pursuing this art form by taking classes with several local potters. Having a love for the area’s sea life, flora and fauna, she incorporates turtles, dragon flies, shells and other items representative of the Florida life in her stoneware pottery. Even though Bonnie has worked on the potter’s wheel, she enjoys creating unusual hand-built designs using clay slabs. Each piece of her pottery is created to be both functional and decorative.
Many of Susan’s wonderful oil paintings and Bonnie’s stoneware pottery are prominently on display at the Sea Grape Gallery. In addition, more of their art and the artworks of all Sea Grape artists can be viewed at www.seagrapegallery.com.
Sea Grape Gallery celebrated their 30-year Anniversary in 2018. The Gallery has been awarded the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce’s Special Recognition Award and has consistently won the Charlotte Sun Newspaper’s Readers’ Choice Award for Best Art Gallery. Come visit the Gallery and its many talented award-winning artists who are on hand to welcome and assist visitors.
Sea Grape Gallery is located at 113 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda and can be reached at 941-575-1718. In addition to their regular hours, the Gallery is always open until 8 p.m. during downtown Punta Gorda’s “Third Thursday Wine Walk”.
