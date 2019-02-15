A grand waterfront home and a house bursting with a collection of music memorabilia and instruments were just sampling of what visitors saw while on the tour. A newly built home celebrates the sea with coastal touches throughout as does a beautiful remodel. Another is decorated in a retro 60’s design with hand-painted murals in the kitchen and Stickley-style cherry wood furniture. A remodeled Key West style home overlooking the harbor conveys an eclectic comfort throughout with many contemporary art pieces, including delicate ocean-themed glass work. The annual tour is sponsored by Beyond Ourselves, the community service arm of the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association.
