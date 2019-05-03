Look a little closer. There’s more going on around Harborwalk in Punta Gorda than a lapping expanse of water known as Charlotte Harbor. It is nature’s paradise: bird life, a multitude of fish large and small, oyster beds, mangrove forests – all part of our historic and nationally recognized estuary.
That bountiful life is captured in five educational signs placed along Harborwalk. The signs will be dedicated at 6 p.m. May 8 on the east end of Gilchrist Park.
Now you can really appreciate our water paradise thanks to the efforts of TEAM Punta Gorda, the Peace River Audubon Society, the Nature Conservancy, the Marine Advisory Committee, charter boat Capt. Ralph Allen, City of Punta Gorda, and Mark Galloway of Lee Designs.
The signs are full of information on, for example, local bird life. In clearly written language, it’s pointed out that the harbor provides an ecosystem rich in nesting, resting and feeding grounds.
The signage effort was spearheaded by TEAM’s Maritime Committee, led by Bill Wood, Tom Gramza and Ann Taylor.
