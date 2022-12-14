PUNTA GORDA — After Smuggler's Enterprises pulled out of a contract with the Charlotte County Airport Authority, the runner-up in the bidding process is negotiating for a motocross track at the speedway.

This week, Smuggler's Entertainment said it's not moving forward with a $14,922-per-month lease for land on the airport campus for a multi-use event center.


MotoBros

MotoBros has a location in Okeechobee. Its owner, Jason Marra, showed the Charlotte County Airport Authority more about BMX racing and how the track attracts families from all over the world.

