Swales and debris

Debris on property in Punta Gorda created some damage to sod. In the city, residents must get a permit to replace sod in the city’s right of way. The city reduced the fee to $50 until May 1 and relaxed any fines on sod replacement in swales until Aug. 1.

PUNTA GORDA — With residents still struggling after Hurricane Ian, the Punta Gorda City Council doesn’t want to see them fined for not quickly replacing sod in city swales.

A city ordinance requires residents to have a permit when replacing damaged sod in the city’s right of way. Sod allows for drainage to flow properly, City Manager Greg Murray said.


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments