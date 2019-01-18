Organizers Kelly Larsen and Justin Yamashita put together alumni from Charlotte and Port Charlotte for a soccer game to help raise money for both school programs. The annual game has been played for at least 12 years.
Organizers Kelly Larsen and Justin Yamashita put together alumni from Charlotte and Port Charlotte for a soccer game to help raise money for both school programs. The annual game has been played for at least 12 years.
HERALD PHOTO BY STEVE KNAPP Keeper Zack Sandrock, a 2006 graduate from Charlotte, stops a shot during warmup.
The Charlotte Alumni team gets together before the game.
HERALD PHOTOS BY STEVE KNAPP
The Port Charlotte alumni team prepare for their match with Charlotte.
Charlotte High School varsity girls soccer coach Amanda Carr dribbles the ball away from their goal.
Charlotte boys JV soccer coach Daniel Kachmar eyes the defense as he dribbles the ball up field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.