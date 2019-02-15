Charlotte Tarpons’ freshman basketball coach Ed Chery talked about his team after their 49-47 win over Fort Myers. “The biggest thing these guys have done since the beginning of the season is that they’ve grown up. Some of them have been with the program since 5th or 6th grade so they know what is expected of them. They know what it takes to be a good teammate and what their roles are.”
The game started easily for the 8-8 Tarpons. They held a 5 point lead after one and stretched it to 11 at the half with a 32-21 lead. Charlotte had an 11-0 run in the third to take their biggest lead of the game at 44-27.
From that point on, Fort Myers outscored the Tarpons 20-5 as the lead dwindled to 9 going into the final period. That’s where the Tarpons used what they had learned throughout the season to be able to pull out the narrow two point win.
The Tarpons struggled to score in the fourth period and only totaled 5 points. The Green Wave outscored the Tarpons 10-3 in the fourth to trail by just 2 points with two minutes to play.
Brandon Bynoe had a nice layup to give the Tarpons a four point lead at 49-45. Bynoe led the team with 19 points with Kevin Sanders also reaching double figures with 13 points.
“Brandon has really come a long way and his confidence has really soared this season. He’s getting it and will become a good player on the JV next year,” said Chery.
The team has played a very tough schedule this season as they have played against some JV teams. They have entered some JV tournaments in the off season and even played some varsity teams in some tournaments. That all helps them get better.
“I’m proud of this team. The only way to go now is to get better and stronger. Once the season ends it’s into the weight room except for those who are playing spring sports,” said Chery.
