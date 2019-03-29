Thank you for your interest in reading one of the thousands of stories (and just as many photos) on our Website. Our site remains free but we now require registration. (We do NOT ask for a credit card.) So please register. Or sign in if you've already completed the registration process.
Right: Charlotte weightlifting coach Ray Hixson talks with Jayden Grant before a lift at the district meet. Grant won the 199 pound weight class with a 325 bench and 275 clean and jerk for a total of 600 pounds.
The Charlotte Tarpons won the district championship for the fourth straight season in the meet held at Charlotte High School. This year the Tarpons tied with Venice for the championship with 42 points each. Kaden Howell and Jayden Grant both took first place for the Tarpons.
Left: Kaden Howell stretches before doing the bench press. Howell, a senior, won the 129 pound weight class with a 220 bench and 190 clean and jerk at the district tournament at Charlotte.
