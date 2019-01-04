The Charlotte Tarpons JV wrestling team took home championship at the 48th annual Captain Archer Tournament. Charlotte easily outdistanced their competition as they finished with 233 points while Riverdale edged Venice 176-166 for second and third place.
The Tarpons did well with six wrestlers making it to the finals with three of them taking home the gold medal. Brendan True at 120, Isiah Church at 132 and Preston Powell at 160 took home the gold while Peyton Boehm, Charlie Edwards and Casey Keith finished second.
