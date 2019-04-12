Punta Gorda Isles Yacht Club held its Annual “Spring Fling,” on Saturday, March 30, in Punta Gorda. The event benefited Habitat for Humanity of Charlotte County. A buffet was served, and attendees played casino style games to win tickets for a chinese auction. For more information or to donate, visit www.habitat.org/us-fl/punta-gorda/charlotte-county-hfh-fl

