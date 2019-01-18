Call it the Sisterhood of the Stitch.
We’re not talking nurses — far from it. We’re talking about the bond that has been created among the women who frequent the Craftin’ Cow, a hobbyist emporium nestled in the south of Punta Gorda.
Craftin’ Cow offers space for a crafter to follow her heart. Paint? Unfold the easel. Make greeting cards by hand? Get out the pretty paper and pull up a chair. For $10, you get to cut, glue, stitch and sew to your heart’s content. Susan Peters, the owner, will even teach you how to sew and let you use a machine. For a monthly fee, you get your own spot – with light and power – in the back room of the 3,600-square-foot facility. She has spots available.
But the Craftin’ Cow is not all glue guns and Cricuts and patterns. It’s more than the sum of it’s the hobbies it nurtures. It’s the women who go there on a regular basis and have formed a kind of sorority. They might not share the same craft, but they share the same desire to create, and they keep each other company while they do it. Tools are provided along with the camaraderie.
“The concept of this is, ‘Oh, you want to do some crafts, but you want to be around people?’ Come here and do them,” Peters said.” You do any craft you want to do. We’re not limited to one craft. You don’t have to buy a bunch of stuff. We just don’t do pottery or stained glass.”
There’s even yoga on Thursday evenings taught by Gill Ward, who also teaches at the Yoga Sanctuary in Punta Gorda. That, too, is for anyone who wants to come.
Peters says the place in man-friendly, but this is definitely a girls club. Let’s face it, real men don’t bead.
She has been operating her “crafting lounge,” as its Facebook page describes it, for eight years. It’s at 29291 Tribune Blvd., and it is way out of the way of everything, an oasis on the dark desert highway that is 41 south of Tucker’s Grade.
The location, Peters says, isn’t important. The women who frequent Craftin’ Cow don’t need directions. Peters says she has over 500 in her Facebook group. Women come and go, so it’s hard to estimate daily use, she says, but she believes about 300 women are actively involved.
Specific groups will come in to use the facility. For instance, card crafters from Bradenton will come by to work. “They make cards all day long,” Peters said.
“You’re either coming here or you’re not,” she continued, “I’m word-of-mouth. I don’t need foot traffic.”
So, it’s not centrally located but still it thrives. Cindy Glitch, who creates home décor using transfers and the Cricut machine – two distinct crafts --is one of the reasons. She pays $85 a month to rent space in the enormous back room.
She started 10 years ago from scratch.
“I saw something on TV about crafting and scrapbooking. I said, ‘Oh, that sounds like fun,” she recalled. “And then through connections I met Susan, and she started this place, and I started coming.”
Glitch has progressed to serving as a consultant to Chalk Couture, a home craft design firm, and has her own business, Cindy’s Custom Creations.
One of Cindy’s signs carries this message: “Life is short. Buy the shoes.”
“Live life in flip-flops,” says another.
So, her specialty is Inspirational messages.
“My art is in my head,” she said, laughing.
Cindy teaches. So, does Susan. Part of the charm of Craftin’ Cow is how skills are handed down from the accomplished to the novice. No one, the women say, is territorial about her art.
“I’m taking something my grandmother taught me when I was about 9 years old,” Peters said of the pleasure she derives from holding sewing classes. “One of the girls wanted to take a class but had never used a sewing machine. I said, ‘Don’t worry. I have plenty of machines for everybody to use.’
“She used a sewing machine her first time to make her first bag, and she was grinning from ear to ear. The next time, she made a bag with a zipper in it.”
Showing one another how it’s done and the old-fashioned camaraderie that it helps create form a nurturing environment that invites return, the women say.
“The thing is, you got somebody who’s sitting at home and her girlfriend brings her up here,” Peters said. “And then she gets around people who do the same thing she does. She starts coming out more.”
“The first four years I came, I didn’t get anything done; I was always talking,” Cindy nodded.
The social aspect, Peters says, is a big part of the draw.
“You can’t sit here and not get talked to,” Peters said.
Ah, the true art offered at the Craftin’ Cow comes to light.
The Craftin’ Cow has a Facebook page, or all 941-505-0155 for more information,
Cindy can be contacted at CindyGlitch@gmail.com.
