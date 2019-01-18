Well, it is back to business. New grand baby, Arya Rose is doing well and her big brother Asher is adjusting...nicely. I was able to enjoy about 7 inches of snow (which shuts down the entire state of Virginia and the District of Columbia) and empties the entire tri-state area shelves of bread, milk and toilet paper. So back to sunshine, seasonable temperatures and decisions, decisions, decisions. This weekend there are so many things going on that it will be hard to choose where to start. Let me give you some ideas: wake up early tomorrow morning and head straight to the Sullivan Street Arts and Crafts show, the place to be every year at this time. After looking at all the arts and crafts and saying to yourself “I can do that” head on over to Laishley Park and show your support at Pride Fest. The entertainment line-up never fails. You will find me there in the afternoon grabbing something to eat at one of the fabulous food truck vendors and waiting to see the one and only Steven Andrade as Cher. Nothing quite like it. If Bluegrass is your thing head on over to Harbor Heights Park, 27420 Voyageur Drive, Punta Gorda to hear Bear Hill Bluegrass Band who is scheduled to perform at 2 p.m. After a great afternoon you are probably planning for your day for tomorrow. Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, will be the place to be for a special service at 11 a.m. to celebrate “The Kirkin ‘O’ Tartan.” While this service celebrates Scotland and Scottish heritage, it is truly a Scottish-American custom. The Kirkin “o” Tartan serves as a remembrance of the liberties and religious freedom Scotts fought to preserve, including their influence on freedoms shared by all Americans. And finally to round out your weekend, support the Charlotte Chorale at its Benefit Concert for 2019 featuring the critically acclaimed band Phil Dirt and the Dozers. The concert will be held at 4 p.m. at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. I am tired just thinking about the weekend because somewhere in between all these great events I have to stock up on bread, wine and toilet paper. I am not a milk drinker.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Latest News
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.