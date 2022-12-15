PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Airport brought an estimated $1.7 billion in economic impact to Charlotte County in 2021, according to a study.

The airport created 11,319 jobs, $541 million in payroll, $902 million in value added to the region and $1.7 billion in output impact, revealed the Florida Department of Transportation Office of Aviation's Florida Aviation Economic Impact study.  


