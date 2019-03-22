Over 150 craft vendors converged on Sullivan Street in Punta Gorda, March 9 and 10, for the Third Annual Punta Gorda Sullivan Street Craft Festival. The Festival featured a wide range of artists, who displayed glass ornaments, metal art, stonework, and landscape paintings. Live music and food carts were available. The Sullivan Street Craft Festival is sponsored by American Craft Endeavors in conjunction with the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call 561-746-6615 or visit www.artfestival.com.
featured
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.