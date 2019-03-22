Over 150 craft vendors converged on Sullivan Street in Punta Gorda, March 9 and 10, for the Third Annual Punta Gorda Sullivan Street Craft Festival. The Festival featured a wide range of artists, who displayed glass ornaments, metal art, stonework, and landscape paintings. Live music and food carts were available. The Sullivan Street Craft Festival is sponsored by American Craft Endeavors in conjunction with the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call 561-746-6615 or visit www.artfestival.com.

