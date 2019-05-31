Summer Reading Kickoff
Charlotte County Community Services presents “A Universe of Stories.” Once school is over summer reading fun begins. Join at your local library for the summer kick-off event. All children 18 and under who participate in summer reading can get a free book to keep, while supplies last. Local libraries participating: Port Charlotte Public Libary, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on May 31; Punta Gorda Public Library, 424 W. Henry St., Punta Gorda from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on June 1; Englewood Charlotte Public Library, 3450 N. Access Road, Englewood from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 1; Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 3 and North Port Library, 13800 S. Tamiami Trail, North Port at 1 p.m. on June 8. For more information visit www.youseemore.com/charlottecounty/calendar.asp.
YMCA Day Camps
Camp Bayfront, 750 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda at 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 3-Aug. 9. Open to kindergarten to 5th grade (completed). Non-refundable deposit is $30. Cost is $85 for members and $125 for non-members. Register online at www.SWFLYMCA.org. Girls are required to wear a one piece bathing suit and children must wear closed toed shoes every day. Each week will bring a different theme.
Punta Gorda YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, will hold tennis camp for ages 5-12 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and ages 13-18 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Camp dates are June 3-26, July 8-25. Cost is $130 per week for members and $145 per week for non-members. For more information, visit www.SWFLYMCA.org.
Learn to Sail on the Charlotte Harbor in a week. Campers will learn safety on the water, how to rig and launch and more.Students must be able to swim. For ages 8-18. Time is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday May 28-Aug. 9 at Bayfront Center YMCA, 750 W Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Non-refundable registration fee $30. Cost is $125 per week if registered by May 15. For more information, visit www.SWFLYMCA.org.
Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center 2019 Summer Camp
Enroll your kids in a week-long adventure of learning and excitement at Alligator Creek Preserve. Each session includes outdoor excursions, science experiments, crafts, games, and theme-specific field trips led by trained educators. Alligator Creek Preserve, 10941 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Ages are 6-12 years. Paleo-Explorers runs from June 3-7; Be a Scientist runs June 10-14; Marine Science Excursion runs June 17-21; Wild Creature Quest runs from June 24-28. Camps run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost is $135/week for CHEC members; $150/week for non-members. Pre-care is available from 8 a.m.–9 a.m. for $5/day or $20/week. Post-care is available from 3 p.m.–5 p.m. for $10/day or $40/week. Camp fee includes activities, a field trip, a t-shirt and more. Lunch and snacks are not provided. Payment is due in full at time of registration. Registration forms are available at www.checflorida.org or for more information call 941-575-5435 or becky@checflorida.org.
South County Regional Park summer camp
Traditional summer camp program, at South County Regional Park, 670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda, offers weekly field trips in addition to weekly visits to the County pools. All field trips and lunch are included in the cost of registration unless noted otherwise. All children travel by Charlotte County school bus. Two snacks and additional drinks need to be provided daily. Camp is open Monday through Friday from 7:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. with session 1 weekly sessions beginning June 3 and session 2 weekly sessions beginning July 15. All staff undergo background screenings and job specific training. Serves all children entering grades K-8. Registration is available on line or in person, scholarship and payment plans available. Call 941-505-8686 for more information or visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov/services/parksrecs/Pages/Youth-Camps.
‘Kids Onstage’ Summer Camp
Charlotte Players “Kids Onstage” Summer Camp is back for another two weeks in June, from 10-14, and 17-21 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda, with workshop showcase productions on June 21-22. Campers are separated by age (first-second grade: 9 a.m. to noon, third-sixth grade: 9 a.m. to noon and seventh through twelfth grade: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.) into three workshops, with professional staff members helping the youngsters in all facets of theater production including: backstage craft, scenic design, props, costumes, acting, music and dance. Each group will perform an age-appropriate public show on the CPAC stage at the conclusion of the camp. Enrollment is $195 by June 6. $220 after June 6. $25 discount for each additional child per family. Price includes T-shirt. Parents may register students by calling the Charlotte Players office at 941-255-1022 or email info@charlotteplayers.org.
Art Explorers Club Summer Camp
The Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda will host the Art Explorer’s Club, summer camp for ages 8 to 14 from June 10 to July 19. Each day of camp will immerse students in a unique art experience with a different media, instructor and project in drawing, watercolor, pottery, jewelry, and more. Each of the four weeklong sessions will revolve around a different creative theme. Parents can sign their kids up for just one or all four weeks of camp, at $85 per week. Space in each class is limited, Register at www.VisualArtCenter.org. Scholarship applications are also available. Anyone interested in sponsoring a week of summer camp may contact the Visual Arts Center. Camp dates: Session 1: June 10-14; Session 2: June 17-21; Session 3: July 8-21; Session 4: July 15–19. Ages 8 to 10 (Elementary): Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to noon. Ages 11 to 14 (Middle): Monday-Friday, 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Visual Arts Center is located at 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-639-8810.
Charlotte Symphony & Charlotte Players Partner on Summer Camps for Kids
The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra will hold its annual Summer Music Camp for students, part of its Symphony Kids initiative, June 10-21 at the Punta Gorda Middle School. Dates and times are coordinated with the Charlotte Players Kids Onstage Summer Drama Camp which takes place at adjacent Charlotte Performing Arts Center. The Orchestra’s music sessions will run weekdays, 9 a.m. to noon for grades 7-12 and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for grades 1-6, at the school, 1001 Education Ave., Punta Gorda. Times for the Kids on Stage camp will be reversed so students can take both camps for an all-day experience. The music instruction will involve beginning and advanced instruments for band and orchestra, and include ensemble, chorus, rhythm & movement, and music theory & technology. Musical experience is not needed. Classes will be divided by experience and age. Limited instruments will be supplied, but students are encouraged to bring their own. Daily snacks and a t-shirt will be provided. There will be an end-of-camp music recital and reception for parents, friends and families. Cost for the music program will be $150 or $140 for siblings (registration by May 10); $160 or $150 for siblings after May 10. Tuition assistance will be available. For music camp information and application, go to www.charlottesymphony.com or call 941-205-5996. Register for Charlotte Players Kids Onstage program separately by visiting www.charlotteplayers.org or call 941-255-1022.
Learn to Sail Summer Camp
For students ages 8-18, the Punta Gorda YMCA Bayfront Center, 750 W. Retta Esplanade, will offer learn to sail classes Monday–Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. High school session runs June 3 through June 7; middle school session runs June 10 through June 14 and the grade school session runs June 17 through June 21. Co-ed class size is limited to 12 students per week. Register for classes and pay online at www.learntosailswf.org. Registration: $165. Separate sessions will be held for elementary, middle and high school students, with beginner and intermediate classes available. Taught by certified instructors, jr. instructors and safety boat operators. All volunteers are background checked, SafeSport certified, licensed and trained. All new boats appropriate sizes for all ages. For more information, call 941-999-1102 or visit www.learntosailswf.org.
