PORT CHARLOTTE — Ryan Rudnick doesn't say "this isn't my job."
Even when others might utter those words, Rudnick steps up to help where it's needed.
He works in the warehouse, but handles extra duties along with his warehouse work.
That kind of dedication and drive doesn't go unnoticed, and it's why Rudnick has been named the Sun's Employee of the Month for November.
"With the elimination of many positions in production, an employee like Ryan is invaluable," said his supervisor, Production Manager Robin Marotta. "If he is asked to help with any job. he just smiles and says 'we will get it done.'"
Marotta said she can't remember him ever calling in sick.
Here are just some examples of what Ryan does:
- Greases the press on the weekends.
- Has been delivering mail to the post office, since the courier position was eliminated.
- Helps hand fold a weekly commercial job.
- Keeps the plates filled in the easels in the plate room.
- Delivers a night commercial job when transportation is down drivers.
Thank you, Ryan, for all you do.
