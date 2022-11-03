Sunseeker

Sunseeker Resort under construction along Charlotte Harbor sustained about $35 million in losses from Hurricane Ian, according to a report released this week. 

 SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

PUNTA GORDA — Sunseeker Resort reported a $56.2 million loss in its third-quarter earnings this week, with nearly half due to Hurricane Ian damage.

The Las Vegas-based travel company's losses include a $35 million "special charge" for property damage at Sunseeker Resort being built by Allegiant Travel Co. along Charlotte Harbor in Port Charlotte. Several cranes and other equipment and parts of the structure at the resort's 24-acre construction site were damaged when Hurricane Ian hit Charlotte County with wind speeds of more than 155 mph in September.


