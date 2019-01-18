The Peace River Wildlife
Center, 3400 Ponce de Leon Pkwy, Punta Gorda, held a sunset celebration on Friday, Jan. 11. During the sunset celebrations, the public can meet and greet the resident animals, mingle with neighbors, and watch the sun set over the Charlotte Harbor. Admission is free, but donations are welcome and greatly appreciated. For more information or how you can volunteer or donate, call 941-637-3830.
