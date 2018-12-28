The Tarpons’ JV girls soccer team had a tight battle with the DeSoto Bulldogs in their soccer game at Charlotte. With their game tied at one at the half, the Tarpons came out shooting and scored four second half goals to beat the Bulldogs 5-1.
Charlotte’s Ariana Perez went lefty on her kick into the corner of the net after 22 minutes of play to give the Tarpons a 1-0 lead. It was the freshman’s first high school career goal. Just four minutes later, Karely Gomez tied the score and the teams went into intermission all knotted up at one.
Charlotte wasted no time in the second half as Alexa Santamaria scored her first high school goal just four minutes into the second half to give the Tarpons the lead that they would hold on to for the rest of the game. Three minutes later Erika Weatherly found the back of the net to up the lead to 3-1.
With the game not yet completely wrapped up despite the excellent goal keeping by Rebecca Leyendecker, Holli Cissne buried two goals in the final six minutes to ice the game and give the Tarpons a nice 5-1 win.
New Tarpon Head Coach Mark Diskin, who coincidentally is from Holly, Michigan, was relieved after Holli Cissne scored the final two goals. “Now I can breathe easier,” said Diskin.
“Our coach always taught us not to look at the scoreboard and think that the game is 0-0. So that was in my mindset. The last goal hit my knee and went in. I meant for it to hit my foot but it hit my knee. That goal was as much of a team goal as it was mine. We played as a team tonight and worked together,” said Cissne.
“When our team plays like a team and everyone pitches in like that and everyone contributes we can win some games,” added Diskin.
