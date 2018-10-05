Tarpons can't sweep Pirates, lose 2-0

The Charlotte JV volleyball team was looking for a sweep of cross town rivals Port Charlotte. They had beaten the Pirates two weeks earlier at Port Charlotte and now with a big home crowd cheering them on, it seemed like they had everything going their way in the rematch.
The Pirates dominated the Tarpons in the first set 25-12 and came back from a 22-17 score in the second set to pull out an exciting come from behind win at 26-24.
During the Pirate comeback, sophomore Rylie Hickox turned to her team and motioned for them to calm down and just breathe. “I was just trying to get the team to calm down and not make any more mistakes. We felt like we had the game under control and then the rug was taken out from us.”
Lilly Shaw said, “I felt like we just fell apart as a team and we weren’t communicating and our energy level was low. We have to find a way to get that back up and keep fighting til the end.”
“We have to find a way to finish out the game. I don’t know if we get too comfortable or afraid to make mistakes. It was a good game. That first one, no not so good. That second one was much better. So hold your heads up high; at least we got them at their house,” Coach Jill Damico told her team after the game.
