Hall of Famer Ernie Banks is known for his enthusiasm for the game and his well known phrase “Let’s play two.” That may not have been such a good idea for the Charlotte JV baseball team last Saturday as the Green Wave toppled the Tarpons twice 5-1 and 14-5.
A big five run inning in the first game put the Tarpons in a hole that they never could dig themselves out of in the opening contest. The nightcap was a much better game until the Wave broke open a 5 all tie with six runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh to win 14-5.
The Tarpons jumped out to a 2-0 lead at the end of one as lead off hitter Logan Pritchard blasted a stand up triple to right. He scored on a wild pitch and the Tarpons added another run to give starting pitcher Quaid Goff a 2-0 cushion.
Ft. Myers scored a run in the third and two in the fourth to take the lead 3-2. Charlotte came back with a run when Devin Spivey led off with a single and scored from third on a slow roller to third off of Pritchard’s bat.
Ft. Myers scored twice in the fifth, but the Tarpons came right back with a pair to tie the game at five. Cameron Goff led off with a base hit. A walk and Javy Albarron getting hit by the pitch juiced the bags with just one out. Spivey was also hit by a pitch to force in one run and Simon Pettit walked to tie the game.
The Wave sent up 10 hitters in the sixth and scored six times on just two hits. Three walks, a hit batter and an error aided their efforts. In the bottom of the sixth, the Tarpons could not answer as they failed to get the ball out of the infield.
The Wave iced the game with three more in the seventh as 8 more batters stepped to the plate. Two walks, a hit batter and three hits did the damage to put the game away. The Tarpons only had three strikeouts in the entire game and they all came in the home half of the seventh.
Charlotte had 7 hits with Pritchard and Cameron Goff each going 2-3. They were helped along with 7 bases on balls and 2 hit batsmen. They will be home tonight as they host North Port starting at 4 pm.
