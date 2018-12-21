Something had to give when Port Charlotte traveled to Charlotte for the JV basketball game last week. Both teams came into the contest undefeated. The Tarpons were 4-0 and Pirates record stood at 5-0. An hour and a half after the opening whistle, it was the Pirates that had bragging rights with a 56-53 win.
Charlotte coach Mike Williams talked about the tough loss. “They outworked us. They made a couple of plays and we didn’t. In this game it doesn’t matter who has the better players or better coaches, it’s just who wants to win the game more. It’s all about pride. When we wanted it we made plays and had runs. When they wanted it they made the plays and had the runs. They made a better run and won. They deserved to win, the coaches did a good job with them, they deserved it.”
Charlotte led after three of the periods, but trailed after the most important one, the final period. It was Matt Bariardi’s trey that gave the Tarpons their first lead of the game at 10-9. Ben Smith hit a long three at the buzzer to give the Tarpons a 13-10 lead after the first period. It was a foul filled 8 minutes as the teams combined for 13 fouls.
The Tarpons built up their biggest lead of the half when leading scorer Alex Gent hit another trey to give Charlotte a 25-19 lead. The Pirates whittled it down to just four at 27-23 at the break.
Charlotte clung to a 36-35 lead going into the final 8 minutes of play. There were three lead changes and a tie score early into the final period. With the score tied at 40, the Pirates took the lead and never gave it back.
The Pirates went on a 10-3 run and built their biggest lead of the night at 50-43. The Tarpons kept on battling as Gent scored 5 points in a 31 second period, the Pirate lead was cut to two at 52-50.
Free throws brought the score to 56-53 as the Tarpons got the ball with just 2 seconds left in the game. C J Morris took the in bounds pass and fired the shot from just outside of the Tarpon key. The ball flew ¾ of the court and bounced off the backboard, then the rim and fell to the court. The Tarpons hopes fell too as they suffered their first loss of the season 56-53.
“As soon as it hit the backboard I thought it was going in because I practice that shot sometimes after practice. It was devastating when it didn’t go in because we all worked so hard and lost,” said Morris.
Morris and Bariardi each had 7 points with Keon Jones reaching double figures with 10. It was the sophomore Gent that led the Tarpons with 14 points.
Gent said, “I think it affected us mentally as a team once they got the lead. In the locker room everybody was kind of down because we know we didn’t play to the best of our abilities.”
