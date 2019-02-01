Tarpons give Pirates first loss in OT thriller

There were many story lines in the Charlotte JV basketball win over the previously undefeated Port Charlotte Pirates last week.
The big story was that the Tarpons pulled out a 45-40 win in overtime at the Pirates’ Cove. Alex Gent led the Tarpons with 19 points including the final 5 points of the game. The tireless sophomore never left the floor during the entire game.
Another story line is that the Tarpons avenged an earlier loss at Charlotte and gave the Pirates a 14-1 record which is the same record as the Tarpons. To beat your biggest rival in their own house and give them their first loss of the season all in one game produced a lot of smiles and high fives in the Charlotte locker room.
Then there was the story about how the Tarpons never quit playing. The Pirates led by as much as 7 points three times in the game including a 34-27 lead late in the fourth period. The Tarpons managed to pull within a point several times but never could quite get over the top and take the lead.
An unusual story concerns how Charlotte won. The Tarpons probably tied a national record for a team to win a game even though they never had the lead in the game including when the final period clock showed no time left in the game and the team behind by a point.
With the clock approaching all zeros and the Tarpons trailing 36-35, C. J. Morris, who hadn’t scored from the floor in the entire game, launched a bomb from three point land and was fouled as the buzzer went off.
Every little boy who has shot hoops in his driveway or playground has put himself into this imaginary situation. Game on the line and he steps to the free throw line with a chance to win a big game for his team.
Morris stepped to the line with a chance to win the game with a pair of successful free throws. His first shot missed and the Pirate crowd cheered loud enough to be heard in Punta Gorda. The second shot hit the front of the rim and then the back and finally fell to the court. The fans dressed in red and black cheered even louder as the blue and gold fans on the other side of the gym sat quietly as they hoped the final attempt would tie the game and go into overtime. The third attempt swished through the net as the Charlotte side of the gym went wild with cheers and high fives among the shoulder to shoulder crowd.
“I remember last year I missed two game winning free throws. Coach Chery (freshman coach Ed) told me that he believed in me and he has been working with me. I wasn’t nervous tonight at all. I want to thank the encouragement I got from my teammates and coach Williams. When we called timeout before my free throws, they told me they’d love me no matter what happens,” said Morris.
Another story of interest was when the teams scrambled for a loose ball and the clock stopped at 4.1 seconds, the referees asked the clock operator to adjust the clock to 6.8 seconds. The clock was set back to 7 seconds. Without those extra 3 seconds could the Tarpons have gotten that last shot off to force overtime?
The Pirates scored the first 4 points in the 4 minute overtime period. Gent made a critical steal to stop the Pirates from scoring more. With 11 seconds left in the overtime period and the teams tied at 40, Gent hit a long three from the left side. The sweet sound of the ball sliding through the net brought cheers from the Tarpon faithful. Gent finished the night with a pair of free throws to close out the scoring and finish off an exciting 45-40 Charlotte win.
“That three pumped me up a little bit, but I didn’t have time to think about it I had to get back on defense,” said Gent.
Coach Williams had the final story line for the game. He praised the Pirates as he told his team. “That’s a good basketball team out there. I’ll bet they don’t lose again this season.”
Williams gave the players a life lesson as he continued. “What have I always told you? Stay together and have some fun. We never gave up on each other or ourselves. You know what impresses me most? When we lost to them at home there were some tears and some really mad players on our team. But you know what you did? You stood up like men and shook everybody’s hand. We win with class and we lose with class and that is what you’ve done. I couldn’t be any more proud of you than I am tonight.”
That may have been the best story line of the night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.