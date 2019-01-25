The first game after the Christmas holiday for the Charlotte JV girls basketball team wasn’t much more than a warm up game for the second half of the season. They crushed First Baptist Academy 42-5 and held the Lions scoreless in two of the periods.
The Lions couldn’t take the “bagel off of the board” in the first period as the Tarpons put up an 11-0 lead. After scoring their first basket of the game with two minutes gone in the second period, they couldn’t find the bottom of the net until late in the game when they put up three more points. That’s two scoreless periods and just 2 points over the first three periods.
Meanwhile the Tarpons were scoring almost at will. Alyssa Mincieli and Makayla Beardsworth led the Tarpons with 9 points each. Both Jaidian Stewart and Alyssia Baker added 6 points apiece.
