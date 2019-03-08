The offensive outburst by the Charlotte JV baseball team resulted in a 15-5 mercy rule shortened game over Lemon Bay last week. It was the home opener for the Tarpons and it evened their record at 1-1 for the young season.
After losing their season opener at Port Charlotte 4-0 in a game where the players said, “we just didn’t hit” that certainly wasn’t the case in the game with the Mantas. The Tarpons hit and got hit. They picked up 8 base knocks, all singles, to go along with 6 batters who were hit by the pitch. Add in 8 free passes and a couple of errors and you have the recipe for a high scoring game.
Logan Pritchard started on the bump for Charlotte and went 3 innings giving up just one hit and one run. The lone score off of the big righthander came in the first on a two out throwing error after he had hit a batter and gave up a single. He got stronger as the game went on with his final inning being an easy 1-2-3 ending to his night.
The Tarpons hit the Mantas with a 7 spot in the first and scored in every inning of the game. The first 5 batters of the game for the Tarpons reached base safely on 3 walks, a single and a hit batter and then the Mantas went to the bull pen.
Simon Petit had a two run single for the big hit as the Tarpons put together 4 hits, 3 walks and a hit batter to lead 7-1 at the end of one. The 4 run second was aided by 3 free passes, 2 hit batters and just one hit.
Second sacker Brett Thompson led the Tarpons with a perfect 2-2 at the plate along with a base on balls and was also hit by a pitch as he drove in 3 of the Tarpons runs. Catcher Matt Dawson also was perfect at the plate officially going 1-1 with a sacrifice fly and was hit twice. Leadoff hitter Devin Spivey was 0-1 but reached base 3 times getting plunked all three times by the Manta hurlers.
It was more than just an offensive show for the Tarpons as their defense looked good too. The defensive play of the game came by freshman first baseman Koen Lockett. Lockett raced in on a pop up in foul territory and made a sliding catch to end the inning. Lockett also got on base twice and led off the third inning with a single and scored.
“It all starts with pitchers throwing strikes and a good defense. This team can be as good as they want to be. That was a total team effort, we got everybody into the game tonight so everybody got a couple of at bats,” said Tarpon coach Jake Klossner.
