The Charlotte Tarpons weightlifting team started their season out right with a convincing win at the Lemon Bay Invitational. The Tarpons scored 55 points as they topped the second place host by 11 points.
Jayden Grant was the only first place winner with a combined 590 pounds in the 199 pound weight class. It was a team effort as the Tarpons used second place finishes by four lifters and three thirds to take home the top prize.
Second place lifters and their combined weights (bench and clean & jerk) were Herbas Telfort 285 lbs, Jaden Opalach 445 lbs, Cutter Rebol 520 lbs and Hayden Roberson with 495 total.
Kaden Howell 390, Malakai Menzer 500 and Eddie Koor with 545 pounds all took third place for the Tarpons.
