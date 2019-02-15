TEAM Punta Gorda volunteers are working with high school students to teach them organic gardening.
Partnering with the Punta Gorda Garden Club, TEAM is working with 12 Charlotte High School students in the community gardens section of the History Park on Shreve Street. TEAM and the Garden Club also are working with Florida Southwestern Collegiate High School gardeners at their school off Airport Road.
The CHS students, members of the Student Government Association, were given two plots. Members of the Garden Club are mentoring them in the fine art of organic gardening by discussing soil, water and the right plants for the right spots.
The students are very enthusiastic about the project, especially since the garden is beginning to bear results, said Marilyn Pachota, chair of TEAM’s School Garden Committee. Tomatoes, cucumbers, squash and various flowers are evident everywhere.
The students, under the guidance of the Garden Club, also learned flower arranging. The arrangements were distributed to teachers, counselors, the Punta Gorda Public Library, Brookdale Assisted Living in Punta Gorda Isles, and the Life Care Center of Punta Gorda.
Proof of the beneficial nature of the program came from a recent text to Pachota. It was written by one of last year’s CHS group, Emma Roehrig. Emma, now of Orlando, wrote that she "was interning at a local non-profit that builds gardens at local schools and community areas and uses produce to feed the Orlando area. I’m putting to use everything you taught us."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.