Thanks to the sponsorships of Realtor Marianne Lilly and residents Kevin and Jeanne Hogan, Punta Gorda’s yellow loaner bicycles got a boost recently. TEAM Punta Gorda, which runs the loaner program, is hoping to attract more such sponsors.
In cooperation with the city of Punta Gorda, TEAM provides 35 free loaner bicycles at five destinations around the city. “We had over 1,200 people use our bicycles in March of this year alone,” said TEAM CEO Nancy Johnson. “The bikes are definitely a popular feature in our town.”
As the new bike sponsors were thanked at a brief ceremony, placards were attached to the bike baskets acknowledging their generosity. Bike sponsors are also acknowledged with media coverage and recognition at TEAM public events. “We couldn’t have the program without the generosity of the sponsors,” Johnson said. “We use their donations to purchase the bikes which are then maintained by our volunteers.” The five free bike locations pay an annual fee to help cover the costs of replacement bike parts.
Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor of a free loaner bicycle should contact TEAM at 941-637-5326 or by email at team@teampunta gorda.org.
