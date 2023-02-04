TEAM Punta Gorda makes a difference in the city

PUNTA GORDA — While Hurricane Ian displaced nonprofits, TEAM Punta Gorda stepped up to provide lodging, internet and other essentials to connect residents with volunteers giving food, clothing and disaster relief.
“Many of these agencies sustained damage to their own property and needed assistance to get up and running,” TEAM Punta Gorda CEO Nancy Johnson told the annual Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association gathering.
TEAM Punta Gorda is a volunteer-driven organization committed to benefiting the Punta Gorda area.
It was created in 2004, after Hurricane Charley devastated Punta Gorda. TEAM volunteers focus on a variety of projects to enhance the community.
After years of serving the area, TEAM members knew how to access Hurricane Ian impacts on Punta Gorda following Hurricane Ian’s destruction on Sept. 28.
TEAM members worked with Team Rubicon, a national disaster relief organization that brought chainsaws and removed damaged trees so electrical power crews and city crews could get into neighborhoods.
Others on Team Rubicon began tarping roofs and ripping away damaged and moldy drywall from homes.
“There were cots everywhere in our office (at the Charlotte Community Foundation building). It became a dormitory for the Rubicon volunteers,” Johnson said. “We started a volunteer reception center in courtyard to support the agencies providing relief.”
It became a hub for anyone who wanted volunteer giving out food, clothing and other supplies.
TEAM Punta Gorda board members and volunteers helped Charlotte Community Foundation staff the VRC with volunteers who scheduled 635 volunteers serving 2,179 hours.
“It was remarkable,” she said. “We had help from Texas Emergency Management and 47 volunteers staffed the volunteer reception center for 38 days. People kept coming and asking ‘what can I do to help.’”
MATCHING VOLUNTEERS, NEEDS
Volunteers were sent to help give out hot meals. Nonprofits including the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, St. Vincent de Paul, Meals on Wheels, Operation Barbeque, the YMCA, the Rotary and others assisted residents in need. Communities Organized After Disaster, COAD, also coordinated services for unmet needs offering financial assistance, supplies, resources in Charlotte County.
COAD members include faith-based, nonprofits, volunteer groups and government agencies. COADFL was originally established as a response to the COVID-19 crisis. The founding partners were the Charlotte Community Foundation, the Gulf Coast Partnership, the United Way and TEAM Punta Gorda.
A volunteer database was established to match volunteers with needs.
There were 800,000 meals served through Operation BBQ Relief in 38 days.
“They all (volunteers and nonprofits) made us remember what a special place it is to live, work and play,” she said. “Everything we do is in partnership, we don’t do anything on our own.”
Johnson said the Park Warriors began a massive cleanup of public spaces after the city workers became extremely busy with public safety and assessing miles of seawall damaged after the storm.
“Ironically, on the day Hurricane Ian swept through Punta Gorda, stripping every piece of landscaping from the downtown, our Punta Gorda in Bloom volunteers won the national America in Bloom award for Best City in its population category,” Johnson said. “Prior to the storm, we took the judges on a tour of Punta Gorda, including through the canals to see our waterfront beauty.”
Awards were presented at the America in Bloom national symposium in St. Louis, Missouri. Neighboring Venice, in the next highest population category, won an award as well, she said.
Johnson said the Bloom team is replanting thanks to a donation of temporary space at the Peace River Botanical Gardens, whose displays were also damaged.
TEAM Punta Gorda is sponsoring its annual Pedal & Play in Paradise bike-ride fundraiser March 25. There will be rides of 10, 15, 30 and 62 miles. More than 400 riders are expected to participate.
TEAM Punta Gorda is also sponsoring a golf scramble April 8 at St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Drive in Punta Gorda.
“We are all volunteers, but we do have to pay the rent,” she said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.