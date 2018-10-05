The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes to hold food drive to benefit Homeless Coalition

The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes (a group of women originally from New Jersey who now reside in Charlotte County), are holding a food drive to benefit the Homeless Coalition in Charlotte County in association with the Harry Chapin Food Bank.
Decorative boxes will be located at some of your favorite local retail stores and restaurants, donations of nonperishable foods would be greatly appreciated. The Drive began on Oct. 4 and will continue through Nov. 1. A table will be available at the Third Thursday-Wine Walk on Oct. 18 if you’d like to stop by to say hello and donate an item.
“By giving to our food pantry you give to our residents of Charlotte County a chance to prevent hunger and homelessness. Our community thrives on your donations and we appreciate you,” stated Tina Figliuolo, CEO, Homeless Coalition in Charlotte County.
“The FJT’s started with 10 women three and a half years ago and now has over 190 members. It’s important to us to give back to our community and we are very excited to be helping the Homeless Coalition. We hope while doing your weekly shopping, you will purchase nonperishable foods for our drive. Your donation will go a long way to helping families in Charlotte County,” said Leonard.
