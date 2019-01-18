The Phantoms of the Orchestra held its "Composer’s Luncheon," on Thursday, Jan. 3, at the Woman’s Club, in Punta Gorda, in support of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra. Phantoms President Sharon Maclaren gave a slide show, highlighting composers whose works are to be featured in upcoming performances. Operatic terms were explained, as the crowd listened to recorded examples. New members were introduced, a buffet lunch was served, and a 50/50 raffle held. The Phantoms of the Orchestra is a volunteer organization dedicated to the promotion and support of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra. To donate, or to join the Phantoms, call 941-205-5996, or visit the Orchestra’s website at: charlottesymphony.com/
The Phantoms of the Orchestra serve up support for the Symphony Orchestra
- by JERRY BEARD Photographer
