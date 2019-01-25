Following a national search for the first Executive Director of the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, Inc., Rev. Bill Klossner, President of the Board of Directors, is pleased to announce that Adriana Quiñones will fill that position.
Ms. Quiñones comes to the Peace River Gardens, located east of Punta Gorda from the Cape Fear Botanical Gardens in Fayetteville, NC. During her nearly five years at Cape Fear, she served as Director of Horticulture and Education, Interim Executive Director and was later named the Executive Director.
“Adriana not only brings her experiences in all aspects of operations of a quality botanical garden to the Peace River Gardens,” says Rev. Klossner, “she also brings energy and passion for public gardens to our facility that will enable us to grow into the vison we have for ourselves and our region.”
Ms. Quiñones, a graduate of The Ohio State University, also serves as a member of the Board of Directors of the American Public Gardens Association, the nation’s leading professional organization for the field of public horticulture. “Her network within APGA will benefit a garden that is as young as we are,” added Klossner.
According to Ms. Quiñones, “One of the many things that appeal to me about the Peace River Gardens is the art. I was raised by an artist, my father. My family has always been involved with the arts, and I have often mentioned the beauty of how art and science go together, and the best place to see that is in a garden.”
Ms. Quiñones will assume the Executive Director’s position in the near future, building on the work begun by the volunteer Board of Directors. The organization anticipates expanding opportunities for classes, speakers and special events. “The members of the Board of Directors have worked very hard for more than five years to bring the Gardens to the point of opening to the public in October of 2017 and then making it known throughout the area,” according to Klossner. “Now is the right time for us to take this next big step forward as we strive to become a world-class destination with amazing sculptures and unique botanical collections. We want to become a place for education, research and experiences for all ages.”
Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, Inc. is a 501c3 non-profit organization with the responsibility for operating and maintaining the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens. The Gardens, located at 5827 Riverside Drive, east of Punta Gorda and I-75 are open to the public Tuesday – Sunday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Yearly memberships are available as well as daily admissionsiu;y for seniors, students and children under 5. For more information about the Gardens, group tours or presentations to your organization, call 941-621-8299. Visit the website at www.peacerivergardens.org or on Facebook/Instagram at PeaceRiverGardens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.