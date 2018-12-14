The Charlotte Harbor Office of Film & Digital Media and Asbury Shorts/USA will present the 5th Annual Punta Gorda Short Film Festival at 7 p.m. on March 6, 2019. This special event, hosted by The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, returns to the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda.
Four years ago the Punta Gorda Short Film Festival was born and has continually sold out every year! Last year’s show had a record-breaking crowd…almost 900 guests. The day after the show, a woman called asking if we had the date set for our 2019 show because her friend wanted to plan her vacation around our event.
“We are humbled and so thrilled Charlotte County has embraced this event. If the laughter and non-stop applause are any indication, these shows are a smash hit,” stated Nanette Leonard Executive Producer.
John Wright, President of the PGCC will once again serve as emcee for the evening. Director Doug LeClaire, created Asbury Shorts USA in 1981 to celebrate Independent short films. Nanette Leonard, a Punta Gorda resident with over 45 years of experience in the entertainment industry, serves as Executive Producer.
The show combines award-winning films from past years with new international festival honorees, creating a rare opportunity for audiences to see world-class shorts on a real cinema screen rather than You Tube, computers or smartphones. Academy Award nominated director Jason Reitman (JUNO, Up in the Air, Thank You for Smoking, Young Adult) calls Asbury Shorts “the best short film show I’ve ever seen.” The fast-paced, highly entertaining showcase features the best in short film comedy, drama and outstanding animation.
Highlights from the 5th Annual Punta Gorda Short Film Festival
•“Alternative Math” Comedy, USA Director: David Maddox Dallas, Texas
From Dallas based director David Maddox, winner of three “Best of Show” domestic film-festival awards. A dedicated public grammar school teacher has a tough time with new attitudes in education and her stubbornness to defend her subjects leads to a riot and a national debate.
•“Pickle” Documentary, USA Director: Amy Nicholson New York, NY
Director Amy Nicholson’s documentary “Pickle” examines the complicated relationships humans have with their pets in a film of unexpected warmth and mirth.
The Punta Gorda Short Film Festival is recommended for ages 16 and “way way above” (Some of the films are subtitled.)
