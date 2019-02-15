"Feelin' Alright," a tribute to the 50th Anniversary Of Woodstock” was held at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association building, on Saturday, Jan. 26. Pat Surface and "American Pie" performed for a crowd of two-hundred, playing a variety of 60’s tunes and showing a multi-media college of Woodstock Photos, while Donna Surface demonstrated performance art sign language. Donna, wife of lead singer Pat Surface worked for Michael Lang, Producer of Woodstock.
Tribute to the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock
- by JERRY BEARD Photographer
