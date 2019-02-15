"Feelin' Alright," a tribute to the 50th Anniversary Of Woodstock” was held at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association building, on Saturday, Jan. 26. Pat Surface and "American Pie" performed for a crowd of two-hundred, playing a variety of 60’s tunes and showing a multi-media college of Woodstock Photos, while Donna Surface demonstrated performance art sign language. Donna, wife of lead singer Pat Surface worked for Michael Lang, Producer of Woodstock.

